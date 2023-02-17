Officers investigating a reported sexual assault in Canterbury are seeking witnesses

A woman was allegedly sexually assaulted in the city’s St George’s Street area between 2.30am and 3am on Saturday 4 February 2023.

The investigation is still ongoing, and detectives are urging anyone with information to contact them.

Officers are especially interested in hearing from two people who may have spoken to or seen the victim at that time.

They were described as a white woman with shoulder-length dark hair, dressed in a pink hooded top and black combat-style pants.

The other possible witness is a black man with a shaved head who was dressed in a green jumper, beige pants, and white sneakers.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the East Kent Appeals Line at 01843 222289 and reference 46/21563/23.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555111 or filling out their online form.