Sex Attacker Caught on CCTV Assaulting Woman in Hotel Corridor Sentenced to Seven Years and Two Months

A sex attacker, identified as Stefanita Mosescu, aged 42, has been handed a jail sentence after being caught on CCTV assaulting a woman in a hotel corridor. The incident occurred in the early hours of November 3rd last year in Fletcher Gate, Nottingham.

Mosescu had been out for the night in Nottingham city centre when he followed the victim back to a hotel. After spending a brief period with the woman in the hotel bar, Mosescu trailed her into an elevator and initiated the assault.

Incriminating CCTV footage revealed Mosescu pursuing the woman into a corridor where he continued his attack. Despite her persistent attempts to escape, Mosescu subjected her to a sustained sexual assault, all of which was captured on camera.

Subsequently, Mosescu, a resident of Mercer Drive in Liverpool, was arrested shortly after the incident. Initially, he attempted to claim that the assault was consensual and cited his intoxication as a reason for his lack of recollection.

However, faced with overwhelming evidence against him, Mosescu eventually pleaded guilty to two counts of sexual assault. On Friday, he appeared at Nottingham Crown Court, where he was sentenced to seven years and two months in prison. Additionally, he was added to the sex offenders’ register for life.

Detective Constable Alexander Terry of Nottinghamshire Police described the assault as shocking and sustained, taking place within the full view of CCTV cameras. Despite the early morning hour, Mosescu persisted in forcing himself upon the victim, disregarding her determined efforts to escape his clutches.

The detective praised the victim for her remarkable courage and dignity throughout the legal process. He expressed hope that the significant jail sentence would offer her some comfort and serve as a reminder to others about the severe consequences of such abhorrent behaviour.

The case highlights the importance of surveillance systems and the valuable role they play in ensuring justice for victims of sexual assault. It also emphasizes the need for continued efforts to prevent and address such acts, creating a safer environment for all members of society.