Shane Loughlin, One of the Cardiff car crash survivors has spoken for the first time from his hospital bed.

Mr Loughlin wrote on Facebook said: ‘Only just found out what happened just want to say sorry to everyone and thank you everyone who helped with the search party and thank you for everyone wishing me well I’ll be back soon love you all.

‘Rip Rafel, Eve, and Darcy. Can’t believe it gutted is an understatement heart goes out to all families and friends of the people that have passed. Long way to recover mentally and physically but we’ll get there.’