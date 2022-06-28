A few days after being found in violation of the terms of a prior release, the mother of the murdered two-year-old Ali Jayden Doyle, who died from what was characterised as a “extensive non-accidental head injury,” was readmitted to bail.

Jade Dempsey (25), formerly of Sycamore Drive in Dungannon, is accused of perverting justice by giving police false information and of killing her daughter through unlawful means.

Ali’s murder is being blamed on her partner, Darren John Armstrong, 32, of Park Avenue, Dungannon.

She left Ali-Jayden and her younger sibling in Armstrong’s care on the day of the event despite being specifically advised not to.

As a direct result of Dempsey’s friendship with Armstrong, both kids were listed as At-Risk.

It was previously revealed that on August 8, 2021, paramedics were summoned to Armstrong’s residence where Ali was discovered to be unresponsive.

Armstrong said she fell and struck her head on the fireplace when her baby brother assaulted her with a toy, but paramedics were worried and alerted social services and the police.

Dempsey initially claimed that upon visiting Armstrong’s home to retrieve a bank card, she discovered one of the kids had lost its stuffed animal and decided to leave the child with him while she went back to the original location to seek for it.

Actually, the couple had planned for Dempsey to take care of the kids while she went to Belfast to buy a pram.

Armstrong texted Dempsey shortly after they parted ways to say the baby was “really melting my brain.” He will not stop sobbing.

A post-mortem found that Ali’s head damage was probably not accidental because the pathologist was unable to determine how many times there had been impact.

The pathologist had over 25 years of expertise and had never encountered a toddler or adult with this degree of accidental harm.

Dempsey modified her story during the interview before admitting she had left the kids with Armstrong, going against Social Services’ advice.

She stated she was terrified to be honest because her son would be taken into care, which ultimately happened only hours after Ali died.

Dempsey was denied bail after his initial court appearance at Omagh Magistrates Court; however, the High Court allowed him to be released, but finding an appropriate home proved challenging.

In March, she was given compassionate bail at Dungannon Magistrates Court, allowing her to claim she was homeless in order to get an address for release.

She was entirely on bond and accommodations had been made at that time.

However, after breaking the terms of her parole, which her attorney stated were approved, Dempsey was back in court within days.

As the previously obtained address was no longer a valid one, he said there would be no application for bail and added, “My client knows she is going back to prison today.”

The details of the breaches’ circumstances were never made public.