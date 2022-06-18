Marcus is missing from Sheffield’s Arbourthorne neighbourhood, where he was last seen around 8 p.m. today (Friday 17 June). Police are becoming increasingly concerned about his well-being.

Marcus is described as white, approximately 4ft6ins tall, with a slim build and light-colored short hair. He is thought to be dressed in a grey and black top with a PlayStation logo and black shorts with Avenger/Minecraft writing. He’s also thought to be wearing black shoes with white rubber trim.

Have you spotted him? Do you have any idea where he could be?

If you have any information that could assist us in locating Marcus, please call 101 and reference incident number 1096 of June 17, 2022.