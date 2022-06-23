On Tuesday 21 June, shortly after 3 p.m., the girl was approached by a man as she walked the path leading from Stradbroke Road to Coisley Hill in the Richmond area of the city. The man is then accused of grabbing her by the throat and sexually assaulting her.

The man is described as white, 5ft 6 tall, muscular, with red blotches on his face, blue/grey eyes, and greying stubble. He was dressed in a long-sleeved black jumper, black or grey trousers or jeans, dark coloured shoes or boots, a black beanie hat with a fold around the rim, and a black face covering.

“The victim of this attack has shown great bravery in reporting this to us,” said Detective Inspector Chris Ronayne, who is leading the investigation. “She continues to be supported by her family and specialist services.”

We’d like to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time of the attack and saw anything suspicious. Please contact us. “Did you notice anyone loitering or acting suspiciously in the area?” We are especially interested in speaking with two schoolgirls who the victim saw as she walked along the path. Please come forward and speak with us as you may be able to assist us with our investigation.” We understand that incidents like this cause significant concern in the community. We have a dedicated team of specialist officers and staff working on the investigation, and increased patrols will be conducted in the surrounding area to assist you. Please do not hesitate to contact us if you have any concerns.”

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation is asked to call 101 and reference incident 700 of June 21.