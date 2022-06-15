According to reports, on the 13th of April, between 11.20pm and 11.40pm, a taxi driver stopped at the Shell Service station on Netherthorpe Road to refuel his vehicle.

He was approached by a man who asked for a cigarette. He then leaned over the fuel nozzle and ignited the fuel, engulfing the vehicle and pump in flames. The vehicle and petrol pump were severely damaged. Behind the station, the man fled on foot.

Staff extinguished the fire, and no one was injured.

Anyone with information should call 101 and reference incident 1086 from April 13.