Two e-bikes were stolen from the car park of the pub on Manchester Road on Sunday, May 29 at around 9.30 p.m. It is believed that the chained-up bikes had their chains cut before being ridden away.

Enquiries are ongoing, but officers want to identify the two men in the images because they may be able to help with the investigations.

Do you know who they are?

If you have any information, call 101 and quote the investigation number 14/99881/22 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.