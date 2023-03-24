Sheffield waste site closed down by the Environment Agency

A court order is now in place prohibiting anyone from entering or depositing waste on the site at M White Skips Limited, Worthing Road, Sheffield, to reduce the impact on the local community and the environment.

It’s the first time the powers have been used in Yorkshire.

The Restriction Order was obtained at Sheffield Magistrates Court to restrict access to the site.

At a hearing on 15 March 2023, the court heard evidence from South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service but had insufficient time to hear from all Environment Agency witnesses.

The court determined that the restriction order should remain in place until a further hearing of the evidence on 3 May 2023. The current order prevents access to the site, except for the purpose of removing waste, and waste cannot be imported or processed onsite.

Jacqui Tootill, South Yorkshire Area Environment Manager at the Environment Agency said:

Our officers have already taken enforcement action to issue a restriction order for this site – preventing any further waste from being dumped or treated there and ensuring that the operator can only access the site in order to remove waste. We are inspecting the site regularly and continuing to work with partners to ensure this order is followed and also working to ensure the site is cleared. We will take further enforcement action if necessary and continue to investigate the alleged offending linked to the activities at this site.

The Court heard from an Environment Agency Environmental Crime Officer and an Officer of South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue that the condition of the site was such that it posed a risk of serious pollution to the environment and serious harm to human health, and a restriction order was necessary.

The Environment Agency is working alongside South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service in the ongoing criminal investigation into activities at the site.