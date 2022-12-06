Tuesday, December 6, 2022
Sheppey’s Leysdown Road and Warden Bay Road have been closed after a person has been left with life-changing injuries

by @uknip247

 

It followed after a white seat collided with a person as were crossing the road.
The collision happened near the Isle of Sheppey  Holiday village at around 6pm on Tuesday evening December 6th.

 

Collision scene investigators from Kent Roads Policing have spent the evening gathering evidence and carrying out skid tests.

Officers have used specialist scanning equipment to take images and measurements of the road and the vehicle.

Many drivers who have been unable to get home have parked at the side of the road and walked across a field after waiting hours.

A large group of people have also gathered at one end of the cordon.

A blue trainer and chocolate milkshake bottle can be seen in the middle of the road.

The road closure is likely to be in place for some time until the early hours of Wednesday morning.

Kent Police have approached and will be issuing an appeal later once the involved parties have been informed

