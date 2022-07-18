There are ongoing concerns that the cliff edge at the East Sussex beauty spot may collapse further at any time,
Today, however, warnings to stay safe appear to have fallen on deaf ears, as a couple was spotted standing and posing for photos close to the edge and near the large crack.
A closer look reveals how steep the cliff drop is.
A small crowd had gathered, and you could hear gasps of disbelief.
We have received these pictures taken today a short distance away from the cracked cliff,” said HM Coastguard, “less than a week after warnings about the dangerous cliffs at Seaford was published
Extra signs and roped-off areas are in place, though this piece is not.” Please stay at least 5 metres away from the cliff’s edge.
Councillor Claire Dowling, East Sussex County Council’s lead member for transport and environment, said: “Visitors come from far and wide to enjoy the spectacular East Sussex coastline but the beauty hides many dangers. The cliffs are extremely unstable and prone to regular chalk falls, and people should not underestimate the risks they are taking when they stand on top of the cliffs or walk along the cliff base.
“Visitors should also remember that it is very easy to be caught out by the incoming tide when walking on the beach and to check the tide times before they set out. We want people to come to East Sussex and enjoy its beautiful coastline, but to do so safely and be aware of the dangers.”
The #BeCliffAware and #BeTideAware are joint campaigns promoted by HM Coastguard, The National Trust, South Downs National Park Authority, Sussex Wildlife Trust, East Sussex County Council, Seaford Town Council, Wealden District Council, Eastbourne Borough Council and Lewes District Council. Any visitor who sees someone in danger or witnesses someone who has fallen is urged to call 999 immediately and ask for the Coastguard and not attempt to rescue those in danger.