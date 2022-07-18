Coastguard officials have criticised people who risk their lives by posing for photographs on the edge of a cracked cliff just days after A large section of chalk cliff had collapsed near Seaford

There are ongoing concerns that the cliff edge at the East Sussex beauty spot may collapse further at any time,

Today, however, warnings to stay safe appear to have fallen on deaf ears, as a couple was spotted standing and posing for photos close to the edge and near the large crack.

A closer look reveals how steep the cliff drop is.

A small crowd had gathered, and you could hear gasps of disbelief.

We have received these pictures taken today a short distance away from the cracked cliff,” said HM Coastguard, “less than a week after warnings about the dangerous cliffs at Seaford was published

Extra signs and roped-off areas are in place, though this piece is not.” Please stay at least 5 metres away from the cliff’s edge.



Councillor Claire Dowling, East Sussex County Council’s lead member for transport and environment, said: “Visitors come from far and wide to enjoy the spectacular East Sussex coastline but the beauty hides many dangers. The cliffs are extremely unstable and prone to regular chalk falls, and people should not underestimate the risks they are taking when they stand on top of the cliffs or walk along the cliff base.