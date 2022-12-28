Shocking images show the aftermath of a suspected gas explosion that ripped through a house in Evesham

After the explosion in Hemmingway, Worcestershire, four people were injured, one critically.

One man was taken to Birmingham’s Queen Elizabeth Hospital for treatment, while two other adults were taken to Hereford County Hospital.

A fourth person was being treated on the scene, and ten nearby properties were evacuated as a precaution.

Around 5 p.m. on Tuesday, firefighters and paramedics rushed to the Fairfield area residential estate.

Three ambulances, five paramedic officers, the Hazardous Area Response Team, Midlands Air Ambulance at Strensham aircrew, and the Midlands Air Ambulance Critical Care Car were on the scene to assist.

A Merit trauma doctor and critical care paramedic, as well as a basics emergency doctor and an emergency planning officer, were dispatched to the scene.

The house is destroyed, with rubble and debris covering the downstairs area after the roof caved in.

As a precaution, police have cordoned off the housing estate road.

“On arrival, crews discovered a property that had suffered very significant damage,” a West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesman said.

“At the scene, three people from the property were treated. One man had been seriously injured.

“He was assessed by the air ambulance doctor and critical care paramedic before being taken on blue lights to Queen Elizabeth Hospital Birmingham. The crew was accompanied by the medics.

“A man and a woman had suffered less serious injuries and after treatment at the scene were taken to Hereford County Hospital.

“Another man was taken to Hereford County Hospital as a precaution after being injured when the explosion caused damage to that property as well.”

“Four people have been injured following a suspected gas explosion in Evesham, Worcestershire, this evening,” a West Mercia Police spokesperson said (Tuesday 27 December).

“Emergency services were dispatched to the Hemmingway incident shortly after 5 p.m.

“One man was taken to Birmingham’s Queen Elizabeth Hospital, and two other adults were taken to Hereford County Hospital.

“A fourth person is currently being treated by paramedics.

“As a precaution, ten neighbouring properties have been evacuated.

“A road closure and police cordon remain in place whilst we respond to the incident.

“We’d like to ask you to avoid the area at this time; thank you for your understanding.”