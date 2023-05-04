Thursday, May 4, 2023
by uknip247
On Tuesday, Shocking News Emerged From Derby Crown Court As A Man Admitted To Keeping His Former Flatmate’s Body In A Freezer For Nearly Two Years.

Damion Johnson pleaded guilty to the charge of preventing the lawful and decent burial of a dead body between September 1 2018, and August 22 2020. However, he denied the allegations of using the deceased’s bank card to withdraw cash.

John Wainwright, who was 71-years-old at the time of his death, passed away in September 2018, and his body was found in a freezer in August 2020. The incident occurred during the time the two men lived together in Cleveland Tower, Holywell Head. The exact cause of Mr. Wainwright’s death is yet to be determined.

During the trial, the prosecutors also alleged that Mr. Johnson had fraudulently used Mr. Wainwright’s bank card to withdraw cash from the ATM, pay for goods, and transfer money to his own account between September 23 2018, and May 7 2020. However, Mr. Johnson denied all three counts of fraud by false representation.

Mr. Johnson, who is from Sun Street, Derby, is due to face the trial on November 7 and remains out of custody on bail.

