Shop Owner Prosecuted For Underage Knife Sale - Uknip

A shop owner in Bosworth Drive, Fordbridge, has been successfully
prosecuted by Solihull Council for selling an age-restricted product, a
large kitchen knife, to a minor. The Council’s Trading Standards team
conducted a test purchase operation last October, during which no
age-related checks were carried out, and the knife was sold to an underage
test purchaser at the Premier store located at 159 Bosworth Drive.
Further investigations revealed that the person who made the sale was a
family friend of the shop owner and was also underage, not employed at the
store. Despite not being present during the sale, Navaratnam Oppilamani,
the owner, admitted in an interview to the underage sale.
On Tuesday, May 16, 2023, Mr. Oppilamani pleaded guilty to the underage
sale of an age-restricted product at Birmingham Magistrates Court. He was
fined £125 and ordered to pay £200 towards costs, along with a £48 victim
surcharge. Additionally, a license review will be conducted as a result of
the conviction.
Councillor Wazma Qais, Cabinet Member for Communities & Leisure, expressed
satisfaction with the outcome of the case and commended the Trading
Standards team for their ongoing efforts to ensure the safety of Solihull
residents. She emphasized the council’s commitment to ensuring that
businesses in the borough operate in compliance with the law, not only for
the sale of knives but for all age-restricted products, including alcohol,
tobacco, vaping products, fireworks, and more.
Qais highlighted that the council will continue to carry out test purchase
operations throughout the borough to enforce compliance. She urged
residents to report any concerns regarding the sale of knives or other
age-restricted products in the community to Solihull Council’s dedicated
reporting line at 0121 704 8001.
The prosecution serves as a reminder to businesses in Solihull to be
vigilant and strictly adhere to age restrictions when selling products to
prevent them from ending up in the hands of minors. By enforcing these
regulations, the council aims to ensure the safety and well-being of the
community, particularly young individuals who may be at risk due to the
availability of age-restricted items.
