Shop Owner Prosecuted For Underage Knife Sale - Uknip

A shop owner in Bosworth Drive, Fordbridge, has been successfully

prosecuted by Solihull Council for selling an age-restricted product, a

large kitchen knife, to a minor. The Council’s Trading Standards team

conducted a test purchase operation last October, during which no

age-related checks were carried out, and the knife was sold to an underage

test purchaser at the Premier store located at 159 Bosworth Drive.

Further investigations revealed that the person who made the sale was a

family friend of the shop owner and was also underage, not employed at the

store. Despite not being present during the sale, Navaratnam Oppilamani,

the owner, admitted in an interview to the underage sale.

On Tuesday, May 16, 2023, Mr. Oppilamani pleaded guilty to the underage

sale of an age-restricted product at Birmingham Magistrates Court. He was

fined £125 and ordered to pay £200 towards costs, along with a £48 victim

surcharge. Additionally, a license review will be conducted as a result of

the conviction.

Councillor Wazma Qais, Cabinet Member for Communities & Leisure, expressed

satisfaction with the outcome of the case and commended the Trading

Standards team for their ongoing efforts to ensure the safety of Solihull

residents. She emphasized the council’s commitment to ensuring that

businesses in the borough operate in compliance with the law, not only for

the sale of knives but for all age-restricted products, including alcohol,

tobacco, vaping products, fireworks, and more.

Qais highlighted that the council will continue to carry out test purchase

operations throughout the borough to enforce compliance. She urged

residents to report any concerns regarding the sale of knives or other

age-restricted products in the community to Solihull Council’s dedicated

reporting line at 0121 704 8001.

The prosecution serves as a reminder to businesses in Solihull to be

vigilant and strictly adhere to age restrictions when selling products to

prevent them from ending up in the hands of minors. By enforcing these

regulations, the council aims to ensure the safety and well-being of the

community, particularly young individuals who may be at risk due to the

availability of age-restricted items.

