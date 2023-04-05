Wednesday, April 5, 2023
Wednesday, April 5, 2023

by uknip247
Shoppers In Tunbridge Wells Are Reminded To Keep Their Purses And Wallets Safe Following A Reported Theft In The Town Centre

The incident took place in a Calverley Park Gardens at around 10am on Monday 3 April 2023, when two women with foreign accents stopped a man and asked for directions. Shortly after, the victim found his bank card had been stolen. When he contacted his bank, he was advised it had been used at a town centre cash machine in a failed attempt to steal a large quantity of cash.

Detective Inspector Rik Spicer said: ‘While these offence are not common in Tunbridge Wells and our local officers are always alert for suspicious activity, I would remind shoppers to be careful when out and about to avoid becoming victim to opportunist thieves.

‘If possible, keep wallets in a zipped or buttoned pocket and never leave handbags unattended on top of prams, shopping trolleys, wheelchairs or mobility scooters.

‘These criminals often work in pairs and, if an unknown person stops you and asks for directions, be alert for a second suspect who may be trying to take valuables from your pocket or bag.’

Anyone with information about the theft should contact 01622 604100 quoting reference number 4-708. You can also contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, by calling 0800 555111 or using the online form on their website at www.crimestoppers-uk.org

