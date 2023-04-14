Friday, April 14, 2023
Friday, April 14, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Home BREAKING Shortage of bus technicians leads to licence revocation

Shortage of bus technicians leads to licence revocation

by uknip247

The 20-vehicle bus and coach operator licence of Millmans Coaches Ltd, t/as Grey Cars and Coaches of Torbay has been revoked by Traffic Commissioner Kevin Rooney following reports of serious mechanical defects.

One minibus checked by the Driver & Vehicle Standards Agency had a completely dry brake fluid reservoir. Another had a fuel tank dislodged causing Devon County Council to have to re-surface 100m of road. Eight of twenty-one recent DVSA inspections had found vehicles so dangerous that they could not be allowed to continue in service.

The commissioner heard that the company had struggled to retain professional PSV technicians, despite multiple attempts to recruit and offering market-average salaries. Former driver and current transport manager Paul Hamlyn-White had adopted the title of fleet engineer having had only a few days technical training. At the hearing, he demonstrated a complete lack of the fundamental knowledge required for an engineering role. The commissioner found Mr Hamlyn-White and the company had acted recklessly in allowing the fleet’s maintenance to be managed with no relevant qualified personnel.

The traffic commissioner said “…it so bad that I need to put the operator out of business. I cannot allow a sixteen-vehicle operation to continue. The risk is simply too great. Every other vehicle inspected by DVSA whilst in service is so dangerous that an immediate prohibition is issued… the person in charge of the fleet has no relevant qualification and demonstrated in the hearing a lack of even the most basic understanding of vehicle systems and the physics that lies behind them. This is an operation that, for the safety of schoolchildren in south Devon and other road users must be brought to an end.”

SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS

RELATED ARTICLES

A mother and father have been found guilty of Christmas Day killing of their baby son in a “savage and brutal” crime.

A murder investigation is under way following the death of a teenager who was shot in Tottenham

Clifton can expect to see increased police patrols as they track down a group of car thieves operating in the area

A driver knocked a police officer to the ground with his car before then ploughing it straight into a tree

Do you know this man?

Families, farmers, and members of Nottinghamshire’s rural community are invited to attend a community event to showcase all things rural

A 20-year-old woman has been left with a bleed on the brain after she was punched in the face during a night out

Police have arrested a suspect after a woman had her handbag robbed by a man wearing flipflops

The Essex Police Dog Section welcomed four new canine crimefighters and two new handlers into their ranks at a ceremony at their Sandon base

Police have issued a new photo in our appeal to find 16-year-old Amarylis Harris-Pearce, missing from her home in Bratton

A man has been jailed for 18 years for raping a woman in his car near Folkestone

Two officers who sent highly offensive and discriminatory WhatsApp messages have been dismissed following a complex professional standards investigation

We and selected third parties use cookies or similar technologies for technical purposes and, with your consent, for other purposes. Denying consent may make related features unavailable. You can freely give, deny, or withdraw your consent at any time. Use the “Accept” button to consent. Accept Read More