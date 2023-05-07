Monday, May 8, 2023
Monday, May 8, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by UKNIP247

Home BREAKING Shotgun Shootout in Camberwell: Two taken to hospitial one Man with Shotgun injuries

Shotgun Shootout in Camberwell: Two taken to hospitial one Man with Shotgun injuries

by uknip247
Shotgun Shootout In Camberwell: Two Taken To Hospitial One With Man Shotgun Injuries

Police were called at 6.13pm on Sunday, 7 May, to reports of a shooting in the area of Ivanhoe Road, SE5.

Officers attended the location along with ambulance colleagues.

Shotgun Shootout In Camberwell: Two Taken To Hospitial One With Man Shotgun Injuries
Shotgun Shootout In Camberwell: Two Taken To Hospitial One With Man Shotgun Injuries

In Grove Hill Road, SE15 near the junction with Lyndhurst Way, officers found two men suffering injuries having been in a car which was involved in a collision at the location.

Shotgun Shootout In Camberwell: Two Taken To Hospitial One With Man Shotgun Injuries
Shotgun Shootout In Camberwell: Two Taken To Hospitial One With Man Shotgun Injuries

The two men were taken to hospital. One had suffered a gunshot injury; the second man is believed to have been injured in the vehicle collision.

Shotgun Shootout In Camberwell: Two Taken To Hospitial One With Man Shotgun Injuries
Shotgun Shootout In Camberwell: Two Taken To Hospitial One With Man Shotgun Injuries

Neither is thought to have sustained life-threatening injuries. However officers await a full assessment of their condition at hospital.

There has been no arrest at this stage.

Any witnesses or anyone with information are asked to call 101, ref 5646/07may. To remain anonymous, please contact Crimestoppers.

SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS

RELATED ARTICLES

Double shooting Bow Live updates: Man left fighting for his life after reports of ten shots being fired at father and son

Charges after Kings Coronation Arrests

Brixton Search: Police have released an urgent appeal to find a boy, six, who has gone missing in south London

Streatham station lockdown: After stabbing on the High Road

East London Dogs Shot Live update: Two dogs have been shot dead by armed Police and a man has been arrested in East London...

The girls, both aged 13, are believed to be together. Officers also believe they may be travelling across London, specifically West and North West...

Emergency services called to Bluewater Shopping Centre in Dartford after pepper spray is released

Police launch search for missing boy in Deal

Bank Holiday blood bath continues as two stabbed after knife brawl in South east London

Officers investigating a serious assault in Colchester have arrested a man and are asking for witnesses

First Picture of Dagenham Teenager Named as Jordan by family after fatal stabbing

Police have confirmed pair remain critical after being shot not by Police in Dartford standoff

Adblock Detected

Please support us by disabling your AdBlocker extension from your browsers for our website.