Shotgun Shootout in Camberwell: Two taken to hospitial one Man with Shotgun injuries

Police were called at 6.13pm on Sunday, 7 May, to reports of a shooting in the area of Ivanhoe Road, SE5.

Officers attended the location along with ambulance colleagues.

Shotgun Shootout In Camberwell: Two Taken To Hospitial One With Man Shotgun Injuries

In Grove Hill Road, SE15 near the junction with Lyndhurst Way, officers found two men suffering injuries having been in a car which was involved in a collision at the location.

The two men were taken to hospital. One had suffered a gunshot injury; the second man is believed to have been injured in the vehicle collision.

Neither is thought to have sustained life-threatening injuries. However officers await a full assessment of their condition at hospital.

There has been no arrest at this stage.

Any witnesses or anyone with information are asked to call 101, ref 5646/07may. To remain anonymous, please contact Crimestoppers.