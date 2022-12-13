Significant travel disruption as rail strikes commence and freezing temperatures persist

Snow and ice warnings are in effect for parts of the United Kingdom. The’significant’ travel disruption continues as rail strikes begin.

Snow and ice warnings are still in effect in the United Kingdom.

On Tuesday morning, several yellow weather warnings for snow, ice, and fog remained in effect for large parts of the UK.

The Met Office’s warnings are in effect until midday on Thursday.

The Met Office warns that “snow showers and icy surfaces will cause some travel disruption” in the area, with “some roads and railways likely to be affected,” resulting in longer travel times by road, bus, and train services.

A yellow weather warning for ice remains in effect in London and the South East. The Met Office warns that this will make travel “difficult” into Tuesday.

The alert will expire at 11 a.m. today.

Northern Ireland is under a third weather warning for ice and fog until 10 a.m. “Areas of freezing fog and patchy ice on untreated surfaces may cause some difficult travel conditions on Monday night and Tuesday morning,” the forecast says.