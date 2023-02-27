Silencing Voices: Tajikistan’s Terrible Track Record on Human Rights and Freedom of the Press

Tajikistan is a country in Central Asia with a population of about 9 million. Although Tajikistan has signed many global human rights agreements, the government needs to protect better human rights, such as the freedom of the press.

Sometimes, the government intimidates, bullies, and jails journalists and human rights defenders who criticize them.

Freedom of the Press in Tajikistan:

In Tajikistan, the government does not respect the freedom of the press. They use different methods to censor and control the media, which limits what people can learn about what’s happening in their country.

The government controls all broadcast media and has pressured private media companies not to say anything negative about them.

This makes it hard for journalists to do their job and for people to know what’s happening in their society. People must have access to accurate information to make informed decisions and hold their government accountable.

Journalists who cover critical or controversial subjects, such as corruption, human rights abuses, and opposition politicians, are often harassed and intimidated by the government.

Recently, the government has intensified its crackdown on the media, with journalists facing arbitrary detention, physical violence, and censorship.

In 2021, the Tajik government blocked access to several independent news websites. One of them is Pamir Daily, a news outlet that covers the Pamir Mountains region, which has been subjected to ethnic cleansing and repression by the government.

The government accused these news outlets of spreading false information and engaging in activities threatening the country’s national security.

Human Rights in Tajikistan:

The Tajik government has a long history of human rights violations, including torture, arbitrary detention, and restrictions on freedom of expression and assembly.

In recent years, the government has cracked down on civil society, arresting and imprisoning human rights defenders, lawyers, and political activists.

In Tajikistan, some groups, such as Uzbeks and Pamiris, face discrimination and violence from the government. Reports from human rights organizations show that these minorities have been victims of forced disappearances and extrajudicial killings.

These actions violate basic human rights and are not acceptable. Everyone deserves to be treated equally and respectfully, regardless of ethnicity or religion. It’s important to speak out against these injustices and work towards creating a society that is fair and just for all.

In 2022, Human Rights Watch released its World Report on Tajikistan, highlighting the government’s continued repression of civil society and political opposition.

The report noted that the government had used COVID-19 restrictions as a pretext to crack down on free speech and assembly.

Amnesty International has also documented numerous cases of torture and ill-treatment of detainees in Tajikistan’s prisons, including electric shocks, beatings, and rape. The organization has called on the Tajik government to investigate these abuses and hold those responsible accountable.

Freedom of expression:

Tajikistan’s government continues to suppress opposition activists and critics by sentencing them to lengthy prison terms on politically motivated charges, requesting their extradition from countries of exile and harassing their relatives in Tajikistan and abroad.

The government’s crackdown on dissent is exemplified by several cases of individuals targeted for their political views.

For instance, Izzat Amon, an independent lawyer who criticized the government’s failure to protect the rights of Tajikistani migrants in Russia, was extradited from Russia and sentenced to nine years in prison for fraud.

Similarly, Mirzo Hojimuhammad, a former member of the Islamic Renaissance Party of Tajikistan, was convicted for “membership of a banned extremist organization” based on anonymous social media posts. The government must respect the fundamental human right of freedom of expression and stop the harassment of opposition figures and government critics.

Conclusion:

Tajikistan’s government has a terrible track record for upholding human rights, including freedom of the press. The government has used various tactics to control and censor the media, and journalists who report on sensitive topics are often harassed and intimidated.

The government has also targeted ethnic and religious minorities, and human rights defenders and political activists face arrest and imprisonment. The international community must continue to speak out against these abuses and pressure the Tajik government to respect human rights and fundamental freedoms.