Since the disgraced Metropolitan police officer was jailed in February, Hertfordshire police have received more than ten calls from people alleging further offences by David Carrick

In February, the 48-year-old was sentenced to life in prison with a minimum term of 32 years after pleading guilty to 85 serious offenses, including 48 rapes.

He also admitted to sexual assaults, false imprisonment, and coercive and controlling behaviour, such as locking the women in small cupboards and whistling at them like a dog.

He was imprisoned for 12 assaults on women between 2003 and 2020, all of which occurred while he was a police officer. Some of his victims he met online through dating apps; others he attacked after initially appearing charming and luring them into relationships.

Hertfordshire police, along with other police forces, said on Sunday that they were continuing to investigate additional allegations against Carrick.

“Since David Carrick pleaded guilty and was sentenced in court in February, more than ten people have contacted their local forces or the investigation team directly, either to report additional offenses, including sexual assault, or to share information about him.” “The team is now investigating these new allegations in collaboration with the CPS,” a spokesperson said.

Mrs Justice Cheema-Grubb, who sentenced Carrick, said he acted as if he was “untouchable” as he raped, assaulted, and inflicted “irreparable destruction” on at least 12 women before intimidating them into silence.

“You were bold and at times relentless, trusting that no victim would overcome her shame and fear to report you,” she told him. You were proven correct for nearly two decades.”

The following organisations provide information and support to anyone affected by rape or sexual abuse.