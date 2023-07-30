Singapore Executes Woman for Drug Trafficking, Igniting Debate on Capital Punishment

Singapore has carried out its first execution of a woman in 19 years, as Saridewi Djamani, 45, was put to death for drug trafficking. Despite widespread appeals to abolish capital punishment for drug-related crimes, the city-state proceeded with the execution, drawing international attention and criticism.

In 2018, Saridewi Djamani was sentenced to death after being caught in possession of nearly 31 grams (1.09 ounces) of diamorphine, also known as pure heroin, as confirmed by the Central Narcotics Bureau. The amount seized was estimated to be “sufficient to feed the addiction of about 370 abusers for a week,” according to the bureau’s statement.

Singapore has strict drug laws that mandate the death penalty for individuals convicted of trafficking more than 500 grams (17.64 ounces) of cannabis or 15 grams (0.53 ounces) of heroin. Just two days before Ms. Djamani’s execution, a Singaporean man, Mohammed Aziz Hussain, 56, was also put to death for trafficking around 50 grams (1.75 ounces) of heroin.

Ms. Djamani’s case had sparked debate and controversy, as she and her supporters argued that she was unable to provide accurate statements to the police due to experiencing drug withdrawal symptoms. However, this claim was ultimately dismissed by the judge.

Human rights groups, international activists, and the United Nations have consistently urged Singapore to halt executions for drug offences, stating that there is growing evidence that the death penalty is ineffective as a deterrent. Despite these appeals, Singaporean authorities maintain that capital punishment plays a crucial role in curbing drug demand and supply within the nation.

Since resuming hangings in March 2022, Singapore has executed 15 individuals for drug offences, averaging approximately one execution per month. This recent spate of executions has reignited the ongoing debate over the effectiveness and morality of capital punishment.

It should be noted that this is not the first instance of a woman being executed in Singapore for drug trafficking. The last known case was in 2004 when 36-year-old hairdresser Yen May Woen was hanged for similar charges.