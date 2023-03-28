Sir David is a legendary British actor who is best known for his roles in classic TV shows such as Only Fools and Horses

Tuesday, March 28, 2023
Tuesday, March 28, 2023

by uknip247

Recently, Sir David made headlines when he announced that he was delighted to learn that he was the father of actor Abi Harris and the grandfather of her son Charlie.

Abi was born in 1970 after Sir David had a brief relationship with actress Jennifer Hill. In a recent interview, Sir David spoke about how he was shocked to discover that he had a daughter from years ago, but he said he was delighted to get to know Abi and her son.

Sir David is now making up for lost time by welcoming Abi and Charlie into his family, along with his wife Gill Hinchcliffe and daughter Sophie Mae. The family spent Christmas together playing board games at their home in Buckinghamshire. Sir David even took Charlie into his workshop to show him how to repair things and showed off his collection of model rockets.

According to a source close to the family, Sir David is very accepting of the situation and is excited to build a relationship with Abi and Charlie. The family is taking things slowly, but they are meeting up when they can during holidays. The source also revealed that there are two new sisters who want to get to know each other, too.

Abi’s path to discovering her father’s identity was not an easy one. It took her years to piece together the clues and eventually write Sir David a letter. The letter started with a line from Under Milk Wood, the play that brought her parents together: “To begin at the beginning. Or to be more precise, my beginning…” Sir David was shocked but agreed to take a paternity test, which then revealed that he was Abi’s father.

Although it’s been a bittersweet experience for Abi, she is grateful to have found her father and is looking forward to building a meaningful father-daughter relationship.

Sir David is also excited to get to know Abi and Charlie more and hopes that they are all allowed the privacy to continue their new relationship.

