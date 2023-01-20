Sir Mark Rowley, the Metropolitan Police Commissioner, has released his ‘Turnaround Plan,’ which outlines how the Met will achieve its mission of More Trust, Less Crime, and Higher Standards over the next two years

The plan was introduced during a keynote speech at the Institute of Engineering and Technology on January 10, 2023, and the publication today, January 20, 2023, kicks off a period of engagement in which we will seek feedback to shape how we deliver our mission.

The Turnaround Plan outlines how the Met will carry out its new mission through core policing activities; how we will work in support of refreshed values; and the nine priorities that will bring about change and transformation.

“This week, we condemned David Carrick’s appalling criminality and shared the missed opportunities over many years to have taken action,” said Sir Mark Rowley. I am aware that our communities require reform in the Met, not only in terms of standards and culture, but also in terms of how we can do more to reduce crime.

“We must and will act immediately. My promise to you is that I, my senior team, and the tens of thousands of hardworking and honest officers and staff will reform the Met and do everything possible to restore Londoners’ trust in the police service. The Turnaround Plan explains how.

“The next two years are critical – from adopting new technologies and methods to achieving our goals and investing in our people. Those we serve, as well as our own citizens, have every right to expect the highest standards.

“I am determined to win back Londoners’ trust. We can succeed because the vast majority of Met employees are dedicated, honest, and often heroic. Our work has started, but I must be honest. We cannot achieve the necessary profound reforms quickly or without the ongoing assistance and support of broader policing, politicians, partner organisations, and, most importantly, communities. Lifting the stone reveals painful truths that will not be resolved overnight, and it is critical that these truths do not cause any of us to abandon Peel’s vision of consent-based policing.

“We want your views, particularly those related to our approach to neighbourhood policing, community engagement and diversity and inclusion. Following this period of engagement, we will publish an updated version of the Plan in April.”

The plan builds on the Commissioner’s priorities from his first four months in office as well as the feedback he has received, and it outlines clearly ‘what’ and ‘how’ the Met will do this. Among the priorities are:

Raising standards and demonstrating to communities that we care about and respect them. This includes creating a new Anti-Corruption and Abuse Command with a broader and more proactive mandate, as well as increased resources and accountability.

Being data-driven and evidence-based in our delivery, including a greater ability to detect corruption, abuse, and misconduct in the Met, and fostering trust in our work.

The strongest ever neighbourhood policing, with more local officers and an increase of 1,600 PCSOs, to deliver London’s largest ever neighbourhood police presence.

More efforts are being made to protect children and to target men who perpetrate violence against women and girls. This includes improving the use of data and technology to target perpetrators and protect victims, as well as continuing to transform and strengthen our response to rape and serious sexual violence victims.

Providing a better service to victims includes attending every reported home burglary and trialling victim ‘contact contracting’ to ensure victims are kept informed in a way that works for them.

“Every officer and member of staff at the Met has a role to play in making policing in London better,” said London Mayor Sadiq Khan. In restoring public trust and community confidence, which is critical to consent-based policing.

“I have spoken to many police officers who feel just as disgusted and let down as I have by what’s been exposed recently, and who are desperate to play their part in raising standards and ensuring the bond between the police and the communities they serve is restored and strengthened to build a safer London for everyone.

“That’s why I wholeheartedly endorse the reforming Commissioner’s Turnaround Plan not just with words but with action – starting with funding for 500 new PCSOs to build on the progress we’re making to reduce violent crime. And, in the coming weeks, I will announce additional investments to build public trust, reduce crime, better support victims, and empower the Met to rid itself of all officers who fall far short of the standards expected by policing and the public.”

The preview of the Turnaround Plan on January 10 and its publication today mark the beginning of a 12-week period of engagement with communities, partners, and colleagues to solicit feedback on the Plan before we publish an updated version in April.