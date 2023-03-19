The recent investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) into allegations of a senior police officer making comments about rape complaints being “regretful sex” has raised serious concerns about policing and public confidence.

The allegation was raised by Professor Betsy Stanko, an adviser appointed by the Home Office to conduct Operation Soteria, a report on the way the police respond to rape cases. The alleged comments were made by Sir Stephen House, who was the Deputy Commissioner of the Metropolitan Police at the time.

The IOPC has deemed the allegations of significant public concern, which could impact public confidence in policing, and has initiated an independent investigation.

The Met Police and Sir Stephen have been informed about the decision.

Sir Stephen House has denied the allegations and termed the phrase “regretful sex” as abhorrent.