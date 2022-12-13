Tuesday, December 13, 2022
Tuesday, December 13, 2022

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

maidstone crown court 1
Home BREAKING Sittingbourne man charged with attempted murder after attack

Sittingbourne man charged with attempted murder after attack

by @uknip247

Mathew Breaker, 46, of Swanstree Avenue, Sittingbourne, appeared before Medway Magistrates’ Court on Monday 12 December 2022. He has been charged with attempted murder, possessing an offensive weapon in a public place and two counts of possessing a bladed object in a public place.

He was charged after a woman was seriously hurt in Sittingbourne at around 1.30am on Sunday 11 December. The victim required hospital treatment and has since been discharged.

Mr Breaker has been remanded in custody and is due to appear before Maidstone Crown Court on Monday 9 January 2023.

RELATED ARTICLES

National Highways has confirmed that the Operation Brock contraflow system on the...

A motorist caught reversing on the M2 and another applying her makeup...

Dermot Ryan was moments away from the unthinkable, when he found himself...

Body of a man was recovered from the water’s edge near London...

A woman in her 40s taken to hospital following a two-car accident...

Police investigating a fatal hit-and-run in Ollerton have arrested a man

A hapless burglar who left his prison release documents and a false...

Get your Self Assessment wrapped up in time for Christmas

More than 30 drivers have been dealt with after police took positive...

RAC sees record demand for breakdown assistance

A teenager who repeatedly stabbed a police officer in a “frenzied” and...

Detectives from the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Major Investigation Team have...

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by UK News in Pictures "UKNIP247"