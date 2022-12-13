Sittingbourne man charged with attempted murder after attack

Mathew Breaker, 46, of Swanstree Avenue, Sittingbourne, appeared before Medway Magistrates’ Court on Monday 12 December 2022. He has been charged with attempted murder, possessing an offensive weapon in a public place and two counts of possessing a bladed object in a public place.

He was charged after a woman was seriously hurt in Sittingbourne at around 1.30am on Sunday 11 December. The victim required hospital treatment and has since been discharged.

Mr Breaker has been remanded in custody and is due to appear before Maidstone Crown Court on Monday 9 January 2023.