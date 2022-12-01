Sittingbourne officers have secured an extension of a closure order which prohibits entry to a property associated with persistent anti-social behaviour

Thursday, December 1, 2022
The extension was granted at Maidstone’ Magistrates Court on Thursday 24 November 2022 and concerns a flat in Oak Road, Murston linked to repeated threats and harassment to neighbours. The closure order makes it an offence for anyone to enter the property and had originally lasted from 26 August until 25 November 2022.

The extension means the order will now remain in place until 25 February 2023. Penalties for breaching the order include a fine and up to 51 weeks in prison. Local officers have ensured the housing association-owned property remains secured against any unauthorised entry and a sign on the door warns it is an offence to enter.

PC Jamie Spencer, of the Swale Community Safety Unit, said: ‘Tackling anti-social behaviour remains an absolute priority for us, as these types of issues can make people’s lives a misery and have a profound negative impact on the local community. An extension of this closure order is therefore an important step to help us prevent any recurrence of the persistent intimidation, threats and verbal abuse that residents living nearby had to previously endure.’

