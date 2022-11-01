Six arrested after two stabbed in Reading pub

Officers were called to a disorder at 11.34pm at the Sportsman public house

in Shinfield Road, where two men suffered serious injuries after it is

believed they were both stabbed. The victims, both in their twenties, were

taken to hospital where they remain in a stable condition. Six men were

arrested in connection with the incident and they have all been bailed.

Detective Inspector Laura Corscadden, of Force CID based in Reading, said:

“We continue to investigate this incident. “We are appealing for a specific

witness to come forward who we believe was walking along Cedar Road at

10.44pm on Friday night, towards the Sportsman pub. “She is white, slim

build, with dark hair worn up, wearing a long black coat, a black cropped

top, grey joggers/trousers and white trainers or shoes. “We believe this

person may have witness information and we would ask them to come forward

as a potential witness by calling 101, quoting reference 43220486197. “We

would also ask anyone else who has information that has not yet come

forward to please also get in touch. “Or, if you do not wish to speak to

the police, you can call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555