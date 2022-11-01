Six arrested after two stabbed in Reading pub

Officers were called to a disorder at 11.34pm at the Sportsman public house
in Shinfield Road, where two men suffered serious injuries after it is
believed they were both stabbed. The victims, both in their twenties, were
taken to hospital where they remain in a stable condition. Six men were
arrested in connection with the incident and they have all been bailed.
Detective Inspector Laura Corscadden, of Force CID based in Reading, said:
“We continue to investigate this incident. “We are appealing for a specific
witness to come forward who we believe was walking along Cedar Road at
10.44pm on Friday night, towards the Sportsman pub. “She is white, slim
build, with dark hair worn up, wearing a long black coat, a black cropped
top, grey joggers/trousers and white trainers or shoes. “We believe this
person may have witness information and we would ask them to come forward
as a potential witness by calling 101, quoting reference 43220486197. “We
would also ask anyone else who has information that has not yet come
forward to please also get in touch. “Or, if you do not wish to speak to
the police, you can call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555
