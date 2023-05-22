Six Charged in Connection with Attempted Murder Investigation

Six individuals have been charged in relation to an ongoing investigation

into the attempted murder of a man who was brutally attacked in a house.

The incident took place in Keys Close, Bulwell, shortly after 10pm on

February 1, 2023.

The victim, an 18-year-old male at the time of the attack, sustained a stab

wound to the neck and suffered severe physical injuries. He is currently

receiving treatment at a local hospital. Additionally, a woman in her 30s

also sustained non-life-threatening injuries during the same incident.

The first two individuals facing charges are Jawon Thomas, 24, and Andre

Saunders-Johnson, 20, both of whom are currently incarcerated at HMP

Nottingham. They have been charged with attempted murder, robbery, assault

causing actual bodily harm, and possession of a bladed article in a public

place. Thomas and Saunders-Johnson were remanded in custody and are

scheduled to appear at Nottingham Crown Court on June 1, 2023.

Jaekwon Marks, 25, who is currently held at HMP Wayland in Norfolk, has

been summoned to appear at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on May 25, 2023.

Marks faces the same charges as Thomas and Saunders-Johnson.

Two additional individuals, Kyarnie Thompson, 19, from Nottingham, and Lucy

Hefford, 41, from HMP Foston Hall in Derbyshire, have been charged with

robbery. Thompson has been released on conditional bail, while Hefford

remains in custody. Both are expected to appear at Nottingham Crown Court

on June 1, 2023.

Mollie Croft, 24, from Nottingham, has been charged with assisting an

offender. Croft has been released on conditional bail and is set to appear

at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on May 25, 2023.

Detective Sergeant Simon Carter of Nottinghamshire Police emphasized the

seriousness of the incident, stating, “While this was an isolated,

self-contained incident, with no wider threat to the public, we are

treating it extremely seriously.” He expressed gratitude for the

collaborative efforts of the investigative team, arrest teams, analysts,

and the Crown Prosecution Service in securing the significant charges.

Detective Sergeant Carter further appealed to the public for any

information that could assist the investigation, urging those with relevant

details to come forward promptly. Individuals with information related to

the case are encouraged to contact Nottinghamshire Police at 101, quoting

incident number 774 of February 1, 2023. Alternatively, anonymous tips can

be provided to Crimestoppers at 0800 555 111.