Tuesday, March 21, 2023
Tuesday, March 21, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Home BREAKING Six Cocker Spaniel puppies who were just moments from death were rescued by officers at the weekend

Six Cocker Spaniel puppies who were just moments from death were rescued by officers at the weekend

by uknip247

In the early hours of Saturday morning (March 18), PCs Liam Vernon and Luke Howie were travelling along the A689, leaving Bishop Auckland, when they spotted a vehicle parked up and the driver stood beside on the grass verge.

As they spun around to check everything was in order, they noticed the driver swinging a sealed carrier bag on the edge of the bank.

They put their blues on and parked up behind the vehicle. They then saw the man fling the carrier bag onto the front seat before starting to ‘inspect’ his tyre as the pair got out of the police car.

As the officers approached the vehicle, they could hear squealing coming from the passenger’s side and, as they got closer, they realised it was the same bag the man had been swinging just moments before.

The officers untied the bag which was sealed tight and found the five-day-old Cocker Spaniel puppies inside. They were so young their eyes hadn’t opened yet.

The driver was questioned at the roadside whilst officers monitored the puppies and arranged for the litter to be transported to a local vet for treatment.

The man, in his 50s, was arrested on suspicion of animal cruelty, money laundering and trafficking in a controlled drug and taken into custody. He has since been released on bail whilst enquiries continue.

All six puppies are now making a full recovery at Wear Referrals Vets and will soon be fostered.

As part of the investigation, search officers carried out a section 18 warrant of the man’s address and rescued the puppies’ mother and father too.

They have since been reunited with the litter and are also receiving treatment.

PC Liam Vernon said: “The puppies were riddled with fleas and if we’d have passed just seconds before, we would have been none the wiser.

“Both myself and Luke are huge dog lovers, so it has been one of those jobs which has really stuck with us, we’ve hardly stopped thinking about it but are just glad to have saved them – it really was right place, right time.”

SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS

RELATED ARTICLES

Officers investigating a public order offence in Wickham earlier this month are appealing to the public for information

Experts have stated following the discovery of the Smalltooth Tiger Shark (Odontaspis ferox) in Lepe on Saturday It was likely not have been alone

Major broadband rollout for Cambridgeshire to benefit 45,000 rural homes and businesses

Met calls for report into culture and standards to be the catalyst for police reform

Armed police called after a group armed with weapons and reports of shots fire in Croydon

Wandsworth Road in London has been closed following a fatal collision involving a pedestrian

ULEZ cameras in South London appear to have been ‘stolen’ with wires cut in an apparent act of defiance about the upcoming expansion, which...

The findings of an official review on the Met Police have been described as “horrible” and “atrocious” for force

‘Jaws of life’ equipment stolen from the fire station

A 31-year-old Sheffield man has) admitted to murdering his neighbour in a “prolonged and brutal” incident last August

A man has been charged after having two dogs dangerously out of control resulting in the death of an elderly woman

Hampshire firefighter arrives in Malawi as part of UK’s rescue effort

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More