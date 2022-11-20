Monday, November 21, 2022
Monday, November 21, 2022

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

web
Home BREAKING Live Update: Six fire crews called to underground basement ablaze at No. 1 Croydon  NLA Tower next to East Croydon station

Live Update: Six fire crews called to underground basement ablaze at No. 1 Croydon  NLA Tower next to East Croydon station

by @uknip247
0 comment

 

Screenshot at

Six fire engines and around 35 firefighters have been called to tackle a well-developed fire that has ripped through a basement of a Croydon tower block.

Screenshot at

 

Crews were scrambled just after 11pm on Sunday evening to the tower block complex on Addiscombe Road in the town.

 

 

The blaze is understood to have broken out within the basement of  No. 1 Croydon (formerly the NLA Tower, and colloquially the 50p Building, the Wedding cake  at 12–16 Addiscombe Road, next to East Croydon station. It was designed by Richard Seifert & Partners and completed in 1970. It has 24 storeys and is 269 feet (82 m) high

No. 1 Croydon is occupied by a number of companies and organisations, including AtkinsDirectline holidays, HotGen, dotdigitalNatterbox and Global Resourcing.

Screenshot at

 

The incident is currently ongoing

A number of road closures have also been put in place to assist with tackling the blaze.

The cause of the fires not currently known but is understood to be under investigation

The LFB has been approached for comment

 

More to follow

 

You may also like

Police are appealing for witnesses after a man...

Two men have been arrested after National Crime...

Police are keen to trace the men in...

Power Rangers legend Jason David Frank has died...

Sadly, a three-year-old girl and a 79-year-old man,...

Officers in Barrow are appealing for information on...

@2021 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

We and our partners store and/or access information on a device, such as cookies and process personal data, such as unique identifiers and standard information sent by a device for personalised ads and content, ad and content measurement, and audience insights, as well as to develop and improve products. With your permission we and our partners may use precise geolocation data and identification through device scanning. You may click to consent to our and our partners’ processing as described above. Alternatively you may access more detailed information and change your preferences before consenting or to refuse consenting. Please note that some processing of your personal data may not require your consent, but you have a right to object to such processing. Your preferences will apply to this website only. You can change your preferences at any time by returning to this site or visit our privacy policy. Accept Read More