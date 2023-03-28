Tuesday, March 28, 2023
Tuesday, March 28, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Home BREAKING Six fire engines and 40 firefighters have been called to tackle a blaze that has broken out at a West Kilburn property with reports of multiple persons reported

Six fire engines and 40 firefighters have been called to tackle a blaze that has broken out at a West Kilburn property with reports of multiple persons reported

by uknip247
Six Fire Engines And 40 Firefighters Have Been Called To Tackle A Blaze That Has Broken Out At A West Kilburn Property With Reports Of Multiple Persons

Firefighters from the London fire brigade have been scrambled to a three-story property on Elgin Road in West Kilburn following reports of a blaze.

Six fire engines and crews from a number of stations were called just after 9.10pm on Tuesday (28th March 2023) evening following reports of a fire and multiple persons being unaccounted for. A fire alarm was reportedly sounding with smoke. issuing from one of the windows.

Two teams of firefighters have been committed into the property with hose reels wearing breathing apparatus and a full search of the property has been commenced.

Specialist drone teams with thermal imaging cameras have also been requested to assist with tacking the blaze.

Road closed have been put in place and drivers are being asked to avoid the area and seek an alternative route.

Paramedics from the London ambulance service and a”HART” Team have also been called to the ongoing incident.

The cause of the blaze is not currently known

The London Fire Brigade have been approached for a statement

More to follow

SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS

RELATED ARTICLES

Arson investigation launched after New Ash Green pub is torched

Mexican students and teachers acquire skills with training from the UK

A drugs gang who plagued the communities of Greater Manchester have been jailed this week following an extensive investigation

Detectives welcome the sentencing of a man to five years and three months in prison

A light-fingered thief was arrested, charged and jailed all within 48 hours after a Police Dog tracked him for a mile and found him...

A serial Darlington offender who repeatedly breached his bail conditions is back behind bars

Two men have been sentenced for multiple offences, including assault, in Slough

A man has been charged after a number of refuse collectors were assaulted in Stoke-on-Trent

A man wanted on suspicion of murder who fled the UK has been arrested for drug offences in South America

Police are appealing for the public’s help to find a missing 16-year-old from the Wakefield area

Can you help Police find the driver of a vehicle that failed to stop at the scene of a Whitby collision in which a...

Two men from Workington were sentenced at Carlisle Crown Court today after admitting grievous bodily harm with intent following a vicious, targeted attack on...

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More