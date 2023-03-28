Six fire engines and 40 firefighters have been called to tackle a blaze that has broken out at a West Kilburn property with reports of multiple persons reported

Firefighters from the London fire brigade have been scrambled to a three-story property on Elgin Road in West Kilburn following reports of a blaze.

Six fire engines and crews from a number of stations were called just after 9.10pm on Tuesday (28th March 2023) evening following reports of a fire and multiple persons being unaccounted for. A fire alarm was reportedly sounding with smoke. issuing from one of the windows.

Two teams of firefighters have been committed into the property with hose reels wearing breathing apparatus and a full search of the property has been commenced.

Specialist drone teams with thermal imaging cameras have also been requested to assist with tacking the blaze.

Road closed have been put in place and drivers are being asked to avoid the area and seek an alternative route.

Paramedics from the London ambulance service and a”HART” Team have also been called to the ongoing incident.

The cause of the blaze is not currently known

The London Fire Brigade have been approached for a statement

More to follow