Six fire engines and 40 firefighters have been called to tackle a blaze that has broken out in Barking

Firefighters were scrambled in the early hours of Tuesday morning to tackle the blaze that has ripped through a property on Stern Close.

Crews were called just after 3.30am after the blaze broke out within Liberty Court.

A number of firefighters have been committed into the building with hose reels wearing breathing apparatus following reports that people are unaccounted for they are currently searching

An aerial ladder and fire investigation have also been sent to the incident.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

More to follow