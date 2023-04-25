Six fire engines and approx forty firefighters and officers from the London Fire Brigade have been called to a detached roof blaze in Biggin Hil this lunchtime.

Six Fire Engines And An Aerial Ladder Called To Tackle Biggin Hill Roof Blaze 1

Crews were scrambled to the property on Challock Close just before midday on Tuesday 25th April 2023.

Neighbouring properties were evacuated and a road closure was put in place after the blaze ripped through the roof.

Two hose reels and a jet are currently in use. A command unit and a 32-metre aerial ladder have also been sent to the incident.

The cause of the blaze is currently under investigation

The incident is currently ongoing.

More tofollow