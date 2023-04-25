Tuesday, April 25, 2023
Tuesday, April 25, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Home BREAKING Six fire engines and an aerial ladder called to tackle Biggin Hill roof blaze

Six fire engines and an aerial ladder called to tackle Biggin Hill roof blaze

by uknip247

Six fire engines and approx forty firefighters and officers from the London Fire Brigade have been called to a detached roof blaze in Biggin Hil this lunchtime.

Auto Draft
Six Fire Engines And An Aerial Ladder Called To Tackle Biggin Hill Roof Blaze 1

Crews were scrambled to the property on Challock Close just before midday on Tuesday 25th April 2023.

Neighbouring properties were evacuated and a road closure was put in place after the blaze ripped through the roof.

Six Fire Engines And An Aerial Ladder Called To Tackle Biggin Hill Roof Blaze
Six Fire Engines And An Aerial Ladder Called To Tackle Biggin Hill Roof Blaze

Two hose reels and a jet are currently in use. A command unit and a 32-metre aerial ladder have also been sent to the incident.

The cause of the blaze is currently under investigation

The incident is currently ongoing.

More tofollow

SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS

RELATED ARTICLES

A man has been arrested in connection with an assault where a man was left with serious injuries during a disturbance in Maldon

Spain is expected to experience record-breaking temperatures of up to 40C (104F) this week, with the driest March in 20 years increasing concerns about...

Detectives are continuing to appeal for information after a taxi driver was stabbed in the neck in Whiston

Property guru Phil Spencer is escaping to the country to enjoy a rural idyll with his four-legged friends, and some celebrity pals

A hosepipe ban has been put into effect in large areas of Devon to help reserve water supplies at Roadford Reservoir before the summer

A man has been jailed for the kidnap and indecent assault of a three-year-old girl in Bracknell in 1986

Former President Donald Trump is facing a civil trial over an allegation that he raped an advice columnist nearly three decades ago

Investigators are appealing for information following a serious collision in Aylesford

Police have released images of four people they’d like to speak to following a shop theft.

Officers launch arson probe in Ashford after the front door is torched

Big Issue North vendors set to sell the national Big Issue UK weekly magazine

Stalking legislation has been used to charge a man who is alleged to have ignored court orders prohibiting him from entering Swanley

Adblock Detected

Please support us by disabling your AdBlocker extension from your browsers for our website.