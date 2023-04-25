Six fire engines and an aerial ladder called to tackle Biggin Hill roof blaze

0
Six fire engines and approx forty firefighters and officers from the London Fire Brigade have been called to a detached roof blaze in Biggin Hil this lunchtime.
Crews were scrambled to the property on Challock Close just before midday on Tuesday 25th April 2023.
Neighbouring properties were evacuated and a road closure was put in place after the blaze ripped through the roof.
Two hose reels and a jet are currently in use. A command unit and a 32-metre aerial ladder have also been sent to the incident.
The cause of the blaze is currently under investigation
The incident is currently ongoing.
More tofollow