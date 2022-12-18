Six fire engines and an aerial ladder have been sent to tackle a blaze that has ripped through a £1.8 Million property in Kidbrooke

Six fire engines and around 40 firefighters have been sent to tackle the fire that has ripped through the property on Annesley Road.

Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus have been seen entering the property to carry out a search following reports of persons being unaccounted for. Flame are reported to have reached the part of the roof and smoke is issuing from the property. The cause of the blaze is not currently known but is understood to be under investigation

The Brigade was called just after 1pm on Sunday afternoon (December 18th).

Road closures have been put in place and drivers are being asked to avoid the area

The LFB has been approached for comment

More to follow