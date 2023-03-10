Six fire engines and approximately 40 firefighters responded to a fire at an assisted living facility on Western Parade in Hillingdon

The fire damaged a portion of the three-story building’s roof. There were approximately 17 people who left the building before firefighters arrived, and there have been no reports of injuries.

A number of roads near the intersection of Western Parade and Long Lane were closed to allow firefighters to safely respond to the incident.

The Fire Department was called at 3.28 a.m., and the fire was out by 6.34 a.m. Crews from Northolt, Ruislip, Hillingdon, and other nearby fire stations responded.

The fire is being treated as accidental, and an electrical fault is suspected to have caused it.