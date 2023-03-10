Friday, March 10, 2023
Friday, March 10, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

BREAKING

Six fire engines and approximately 40 firefighters responded to a fire at an assisted living facility on Western Parade in Hillingdon

written by uknip247
Auto Draft

The fire damaged a portion of the three-story building’s roof. There were approximately 17 people who left the building before firefighters arrived, and there have been no reports of injuries.

A number of roads near the intersection of Western Parade and Long Lane were closed to allow firefighters to safely respond to the incident.

The Fire Department was called at 3.28 a.m., and the fire was out by 6.34 a.m. Crews from Northolt, Ruislip, Hillingdon, and other nearby fire stations responded.

The fire is being treated as accidental, and an electrical fault is suspected to have caused it.

Avatar Of Uknip247

You may also like

Firefighters were called to a partial roof collapse...

UK provides new life-saving support for Rohingya people

Government-backed Taskforce is tackling the entrepreneur gap, as...

Cumbrian paedophile stung by undercover police has sentence...

Officers from the mainland-based Roads Policing Unit joined...

Kent Fire and Rescue Service was called to...

Kent Fire and Rescue Service were called to...

Two men have been jailed for drug offences...

Kent Police has charged a man with child...

A knifeman who stabbed a man multiple times...

We and our partners store and/or access information on a device, such as cookies and process personal data, such as unique identifiers and standard information sent by a device for personalised ads and content, ad and content measurement, and audience insights, as well as to develop and improve products. With your permission we and our partners may use precise geolocation data and identification through device scanning. You may click to consent to our and our partners’ processing as described above. Alternatively you may access more detailed information and change your preferences before consenting or to refuse consenting. Please note that some processing of your personal data may not require your consent, but you have a right to object to such processing. Your preferences will apply to this website only. You can change your preferences at any time by returning to this site Accept Read More