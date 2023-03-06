Six fire engines and approximately 40 firefighters responded to a fire on Yorkshire Gardens in Edmonton

The fire destroyed the staircase and damaged the majority of the ground floor of an end-of-terrace house. The fire also damaged the first floor and the external scaffolding. Before the Brigade arrived, a woman and a man left the property and were treated on the scene for smoke inhalation.

“The fire started in a back room of the property and spread through the ground floor and stairs,” said Station Commander Mick Palmer, who was on the scene.

“When crews arrived, they saw thick smoke coming from the front of the house and flames coming from the back of the ground floor.”

The Fire Department was called at 12:41 a.m., and the fire was put out at 2.36 a.m. Edmonton, Tottenham, Walthamstow, and Stoke Newington fire stations all responded.

The fire’s origin is being investigated.