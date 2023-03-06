Monday, March 6, 2023
Monday, March 6, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

BREAKING

Six fire engines and approximately 40 firefighters responded to a fire on Yorkshire Gardens in Edmonton

written by uknip247

The fire destroyed the staircase and damaged the majority of the ground floor of an end-of-terrace house. The fire also damaged the first floor and the external scaffolding. Before the Brigade arrived, a woman and a man left the property and were treated on the scene for smoke inhalation.

“The fire started in a back room of the property and spread through the ground floor and stairs,” said Station Commander Mick Palmer, who was on the scene.

“When crews arrived, they saw thick smoke coming from the front of the house and flames coming from the back of the ground floor.”

The Fire Department was called at 12:41 a.m., and the fire was put out at 2.36 a.m. Edmonton, Tottenham, Walthamstow, and Stoke Newington fire stations all responded.

The fire’s origin is being investigated.

Avatar Of Uknip247

You may also like

FTSE 100 Firms Thrive Despite Economic Challenges

Images have been issued of two men police...

Two people have been arrested after cannabis plants...

Two people have been charged and five motorbikes...

Police are appealing for witnesses after a necklace...

Detectives are appealing for witnesses to a robbery...

Man charged after violent beer glass assault in...

Police have released an E-fit of a man...

Six fire engines and approximately 40 firefighters responded...

Six fire engines and approximately 40 firefighters battled...

We and our partners store and/or access information on a device, such as cookies and process personal data, such as unique identifiers and standard information sent by a device for personalised ads and content, ad and content measurement, and audience insights, as well as to develop and improve products. With your permission we and our partners may use precise geolocation data and identification through device scanning. You may click to consent to our and our partners’ processing as described above. Alternatively you may access more detailed information and change your preferences before consenting or to refuse consenting. Please note that some processing of your personal data may not require your consent, but you have a right to object to such processing. Your preferences will apply to this website only. You can change your preferences at any time by returning to this site Accept Read More