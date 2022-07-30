Six fire engines and approximately 40 firefighters were dispatched to a fire at a number of industrial units on Bell Green Lane in Sydenham.

Fire damaged a mid-terraced carpentry workshop in an industrial unit. As a precaution, seven cylinders containing gas and adhesive were cooled to room temperature and removed, as some cylinders can explode when exposed to heat. There were no reported injuries.

The Fire Brigade was called at 11.35 p.m., and the fire was out by 1.15 a.m. Forest Hill, Beckenham, Lewisham, Bromley, and West Norwood fire stations all responded.

The fire is thought to have been accidental and involved the building’s ventilation system.