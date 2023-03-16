Friday, March 17, 2023
Friday, March 17, 2023

Six fire engines and around 40 firefighters called to tackled a fire on West Green Road in South Tottenham

Six fire engines and around 40 firefighters called to tackled a fire on West Green Road in South Tottenham

by uknip247

Fire damaged a portion of the flat roof of a communal staircase. Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus led two adults and a child to safety via an internal staircase. Before firefighters arrived, approximately 13 people left the building, which consists of a shop and flats, as well as a neighbouring property. London Ambulance Service crews treated one woman at the scene for smoke inhalation.

Six calls about the fire were received by the Brigade’s 999 Control Officers.

The Fire Brigade was called at 11:51 a.m., and the fire was out by 12:49 p.m.
Tottenham, Stoke Newington, Walthamstow, Islington, and Southgate fire stations all responded.

The fire is thought to have been started by hot works, which are any activities that could generate enough heat, sparks, or flame to start a fire.

