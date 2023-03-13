Six fire engines and around 40 firefighters from Ealing, Acton, Park Royal, Wembley and Chiswick fire stations attended the incident 

A bedroom on the first floor was damaged by fire. A man was rescued by firefighters from a third floor roof terrace before being taken to hospital by London Ambulance Service crews. Two women left the property before firefighters arrived and were treated by ambulance crews.

The fire is being treated as accidental and is believed to have been caused by a fan heater being left too close to materials.

A London Fire Brigade spokesperson said: “Fan heaters should always be used in an uncluttered space where heat and air flow is unrestricted.

“It’s also absolutely vital that heaters are kept well away from curtains, furniture, paperwork and are never used to dry clothes. Always sit at least a metre away from the heater, particularly those using them whilst working from home, as it could set fire to your clothes or your chair and position them where they won’t be knocked over and away from pets.”

The Brigade was called at 4.06pm and the fire was under control by 5.19pm. Six fire engines and around 40 firefighters from Ealing, Acton, Park Royal, Wembley and Chiswick fire stations attended the scene.