Six fire engines and around 40 firefighters have tackled a flat fire on Old Kent Road

A two-roomed flat on the ground floor of the building was completely destroyed by the fire and half of the stairwell leading to the first floor was also damaged by the blaze.

One woman left the property before the Brigade arrived and was treated on scene by London Ambulance Service crews for smoke inhalation.

The Brigade was called at 1021am and the fire was under control at 1122am. Fire crews from Old Kent Road, Dockhead, Peckham and surrounding fire stations attended the scene.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.