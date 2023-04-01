Saturday, April 1, 2023
Saturday, April 1, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Home BREAKING Six fire engines and around 40 firefighters have tackled a flat fire on Old Kent Road

Six fire engines and around 40 firefighters have tackled a flat fire on Old Kent Road

by uknip247
Six Fire Engines And Around 40 Firefighters Have Tackled A Flat Fire On Old Kent Road
A two-roomed flat on the ground floor of the building was completely destroyed by the fire and half of the stairwell leading to the first floor was also damaged by the blaze.
One woman left the property before the Brigade arrived and was treated on scene by London Ambulance Service crews for smoke inhalation.
The Brigade was called at 1021am and the fire was under control at 1122am. Fire crews from Old Kent Road, Dockhead, Peckham and surrounding fire stations attended the scene.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS

RELATED ARTICLES

Government funding to enable up to 19 return flights between City of Derry Airport and London Stansted every week for another year

New board will strengthen age assessments of small boat arrivals

GAD has completed a review of the local valuation of funds in Local Government Pension Scheme

A man has been jailed for attacking a woman in St Lawrence on the Isle of Wight

Four fire engines and around 25 firefighters tackled a maisonette fire on Ben Johnson Road in Stepney

The London Institute of Banking & Finance is no longer an Ofqual-recognised awarding organisation

Open College Network West Midlands surrenders Ofqual recognition

Northern Ireland organisations to receive £57 million from UK government to help economically inactive people into work

Sellafield’s skills recognised on national stage

New Relationships, Sex, Health and Education (RSHE) statutory guidance will be completed by the end of the year

Boost for Scottish businesses with the biggest post-Brexit trade deal

Victims fleeing domestic abuse given lifeline payments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More