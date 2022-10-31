Six fire engines and around 40 firefighters tackled a fire at a fireworks

shop on South Road in Southall on Saturday.

A stack of cardboard, part of a flat roof and a small part of the external

side of the building were damaged by fire. Three metres of wooden fencing

was destroyed. There were no reports of any injuries.

Station Commander James Berry, who was at the scene, said: “The fire is

believed to have spread due to stored cardboard at the rear of the shop.

There were no fireworks involved in the blaze.

“Seven people left the building before firefighters arrived.

“South Road was closed for around 30 minutes whilst crews worked to make

the scene safe, causing some temporary diversions.”

“This incident serves as a reminder to only put the rubbish and recycling

out on collection days and never store rubbish, recycling or anything that

can catch alight in corridors, stair wells or escape routes. Make sure to

also keep any flammable substances stored safely and securely, not left in

the open.”

The Brigade was called at 7.14pm and the fire was under control by 8/07pm.

Fire crews from Southall, Ealing, Hillingdon and Heston fire stations

attended the scene.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Brigade and the

Metropolitan Police Service.