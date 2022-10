A third-floor bedroom was destroyed by fire. Around 40 people left the building before the Brigade arrived. There were no reports of any injuries.

The Brigade’s 999 Control Officers took 10 calls to the blaze.

The Brigade was called at 1.51pm and the fire was under control by 2.36pm Fire crews from Euston, Brixton, Clapham, Lambeth, Battersea and Hammersmith fire stations attended the scene.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.