Six fire engines and around 40 firefighters tackled a fire at a house under renovation on Finchley Road in Golders Green this evening

Most of the first floor and roof of the two-storey building was damaged by fire. There have been no reports of any injuries.

Road closures were put in place to allow crews to work safely with people asked to avoid the area.

The Brigade’s 999 Control Officers received 26 calls about the fire.

The Brigade was called at 7.20pm and the fire was under control by 9.15pm. Crews from West Hampstead, Hendon, Soho, Tottenham and surrounding fire stations attended the scene.