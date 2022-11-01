Six fire engines and around 40 firefighters tackled a fire at a shop with flats above on Hanworth Road in Hampton

Part of the ground floor was damaged by fire. A shed in the rear garden wasdestroyed and six metres of fencing in another rear garden was also damagedby the blaze. Two people left the property before firefighters arrived.There were no reports of any injuries.

The Brigade was called at 5.05am and the fire was under control by 6.14am.

Fire crews from Twickenham, Heston, Feltham and Southall fire stations

attended the scene.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

