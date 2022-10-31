Six fire engines and around 40 firefighters tackled a fire at a suspected cannabis factory on Walpole Road in South Woodford

The loft conversion of a mid-terraced house was destroyed by fire. Eight

people left adjacent properties before the Brigade arrived. There were no

reports of any injuries.

A London Fire Brigade spokesperson said: “Cannabis factory fires can be

particularly dangerous because of the way criminals use unsafe wiring to

illegally obtain electricity in order to grow the plants.

“They’re often in top floors or lofts which means when a fire takes hold it

spreads, destroying roofs and damaging neighbouring buildings.

“Firefighters can also be exposed to risks when dealing with the fires

because of bad wiring and traps at some of the properties.

“It’s important that people know the key signs and inform the police so

that they can act swiftly to prevent these dangerous fires from happening.”

The Brigade was called at 5.28am and the fire was under control by 7.17am.

Fire crews from Walthamstow, Chingford, Leyton, Leytonstone and surrounding

fire stations attended the scene.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Brigade and the

Metropolitan Police Service.