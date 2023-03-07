Tuesday, March 7, 2023
Tuesday, March 7, 2023

Six fire engines and around 40 firefighters tackled a house fire on Arnold Road in Tottenham

written by uknip247
Six Fire Engines And Around 40 Firefighters Tackled A House Fire On Arnold Road In Tottenham

Yesterday, six fire engines and approximately 40 firefighters battled a house fire on Arnold Road in Tottenham (March 6).

A fire damaged part of the first floor and part of the loft of a two-storey terraced house. There were no reported injuries.

Seven calls about the fire were received by the Brigade’s 999 Control Officers.

The fire is thought to have been caused by the improper use of incense sticks.

“Candles, incense sticks, and oil burners are one of the most common causes of fire,” a London Fire Brigade spokesperson said. It is critical that you never leave these items unattended and that they are kept away from anything that can easily catch fire.

“You should also put them in a heat-resistant holder and place them on a stable surface so they don’t fall over.”

The London Fire Brigade was called at 5.28 p.m., and the fire was out by 6.37 p.m. Firefighters from Tottenham, Walthamstow, Holloway, and other nearby stations responded.

