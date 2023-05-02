Six fire engines and around 40 firefighters were called to a fire in a shop basement on Munster Road in Fulham

The fire was in the shop storage area in the basement.

One woman left before the Brigade arrived. Two women and a child were assisted to safety from a first floor balcony at the rear of the property via a short extension ladder. One woman was treated on scene by London Ambulance Service for smoke inhalation. One woman and the child were taken to hospital by London Ambulance Service.

Station Commander Gary Melia was at the scene, he said: “Motorists are advised to avoid the area this morning as Munster Road is closed between Wyfold Road and Mablethorpe Road.”

The Brigade was called at 8.07am and the fire was under control by 9.03am. Fire crews from Fulham, Hammersmith, Chelsea, Wandsworth and Kensington fire stations were in attendance.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.