Six fire engines and thirty firefighters have been called to a blaze at an East London Steak house

Six fire engines and approximately 30 firefighters were dispatched to the scene on Osborn Street in Whitechapel, East London. Crews were called just before 5 p.m. on Thursday, February 23rd, 2023, after a fire broke out in electrics in the venue’s kitchen area. There have been unofficial reports of people going missing.

A number of road closures have been implemented, and drivers are advised to seek alternate routes and avoid the area.

The cause of the blaze is under investigation.

More to follow