Six fire engines called to a North London Pallet blaze that has spread to a warehouse

Six Fire Engines Called To North London Pallet Blaze That Has Spread To Warehouse

Around 40 firefighters have been tackling a fire at a derelict warehouse in #MillHill this evening. The London fire Brigade received more than 30 calls due to the amount of smoke blowing across the M1. The fire is now under control but crews will remain on scene to carry out building safety checks. The blaze is understood to have started in a pile of pallets and spread to the nearby warehouse. Swift actions by crews stop the blaze from rapidly spreading. The cause in now under investigation

