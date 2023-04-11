Tuesday, April 11, 2023
Tuesday, April 11, 2023

Six fire engines called to Bermondsey workshop blaze

by uknip247

Six fire engines and around 40 firefighters tackled a fire at a motorcycle workshop on Spa Road in Bermondsey on Sunday (April 9).

Half of the single-storey workshop was damaged by fire. There were no reports of any injuries.

The Brigade’s 999 Control Officers received 18 calls about the fire.

Station Commander Mick Palmer, who attended the incident, said: “Crews worked extremely quickly to extinguish the fire and limit it to the motorcycle workshop. Their hard work prevented the fire from spreading and causing damage to surrounding units.”

The fire is being treated as accidental and is believed to have been caused by a failed lithium battery pack that was on charge for a cordless power tool.

A London Fire Brigade spokesperson said: “It’s incredibly concerning we are continuing to see a rise in incidents involving lithium batteries.  

“Please follow our advice on safe charging and ensure everyone knows what to do in the event of a fire.”

The Brigade was called at 1924 and the fire was under control by 2019. Crews from Dockhead, Old Kent Road, Dowgate, Whitechapel, Shadwell and Deptford fire stations attended the scene.

